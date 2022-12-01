The Buena Vista Recreation Department has long explored a public park in the Sunset Vista IV neighborhood. Now, they’re moving forward.
The conceptual Vista Park, now to be called the Billy Cordova Memorial Park, would be on the west side of Buena Vista in the Sunset Vista IV neighborhood between Grouse Road and Raven Way west of Larissa Lane.
The development on the west side of town started around 15 years ago, and Richmond said there had always been a vision to put a park there.
While the developer had set aside some land and money to start the project, it wasn’t enough to build a full park. In both 2017 and 2019, the town applied for a grant through Great Outdoors Colorado but was not awarded funding.
Over the past few years, as other priority capital projects have come up and priorities adjusted during the pandemic. While the park was originally intended to serve the Sunset Vista subdivision, Richmond feels it will really serve the whole of the west side of town.
“We want to make sure we can take care of all those residents on the west side and try to create an opportunity for adults, kids, families to be able to walk to bike to a public recreation facility,” he said. Currently, the closest park is McPhelemy Park. “That’s great if you have a car, but it isn’t that close. All our other parks are across the highway, which creates all sorts of other issues for kiddos.”
In addition to a playground, the park would also include a trail system that connects to existing paths.
“We have a trail component on the east side of the park area. As you’re heading to the south, the trail will eventually lead to the Rodeo Grounds which is a big open space area. And then the trail that heads to the north will connect to the Peaks View trail … so it goes through some CPW land over there.”
Danielle Ryan, who has served on the Rec Advisory Board for several years, says the playground will not only be ADA accessible but will have adaptable features to serve everybody who comes to the park, including sensory features.
“We do want to make it be a facility where all sorts of people with all sorts of different physical abilities can use the different features,” she said. “It’s a really beautiful, quiet neighborhood, and it feels like a very safe place to go and hang out with your kids. It’s nice and quiet.”
The park will also include a mural in memory of Billy Cordova, who served the Chaffee County Fire Department for 33 years, and will be themed around first responders.
“The playground would have a fire truck and a police car as part of the play features,” Richmond said.
“It’s not designed yet but we would envision a mural and plaques in remembrance of Billy and his legacy, as well as all that first responders do for our town.”
People taking part in the project worked directly with Cordova’s family to get their blessing.
Ryan and other members of the advisory board also came together to clean and clear the site to show community members that work was being done there.
“I went out there with our brush cutter and mowed down the weeds the night before,” she said. “And some came Friday night to help clean up and more came out again Saturday morning.”
“We got to kind of beautify it for the winter,” Richmond said. “The last couple years, we haven’t forgot about this project … We’re now meeting twice a month, and it’s a community-led group.”
The department has $51,000 from the previous funds, and the Chaffee County Commissioners recently committed to match that with another $51,000.
“If we don’t get the grant funding to support the whole design, we want to at least build an initial playground for the community with the funds we’ve raised already,” Richmond says, “and then start to look at the entire project as a phased project, maybe come back and add the turf field and basketball courts and the bathroom. But we definitely want to get something in the ground in 2023.”
Though previous attempts at GOCO funding have failed, the Recreation Department may have the chance to look into other funding organizations to make the concept a reality.
They sent out a survey for community members to get a clearer sense of the community’s demographics and desires.
Those interested in getting involved can also attend the public meetings for the park, the next of which will be held on Dec. 8. They can also contact Earl Richmond at erichmond@buenavistaco.gov or 719-221-1461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.