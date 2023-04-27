With just a few days leading up to their cleanup effort, the Buena Vista Rec Department reports a strong volunteer showing for this year’s Keeping Bewnie Buena neighborhood cleanup.
As of Wednesday, April 19, they had more than 200 volunteers registered for the event, with more still trickling in.
“That was a really great number, a good bit bigger than in years past, so we think it’s growing,” town special events coordinator Leslie Quilico said. “We’re very excited to keep building on this event.”
Though the shirt deadline has passed, Quilico said they hope to get as many volunteers shirts as possible, including those who register on the event day.
“Every year as the neighborhood cleanup day gets more well-known and more consistent, every year it grows,” Quilico said. “We have all of our supplies ready. We’re working on all of our locations, and we’re always trying to hone in on how to make the check-in process easier. But really, it’s a simple event. You show up, you get some trash bags and a location and you go clean up trash.”
The clean-up will focus on the town’s parks, public spaces and recreation areas, such as the River Park, disc golf course, rodeo grounds and other parks.
“Hopefully we spread people out well enough that most all of the public spaces in our town get clean,” Quilico said. “Sometimes if we have overflow, we have connected in past years, and we may do this again, to maybe send a few folks to clean up the City Market parking lot or spaces that might not be public spaces in town, but lots of people in our town use them.”
Quilico said she’s excited to kick off the summer by bringing the community together, similar to the way the annual Community Dinner closes the season.
“In the same way that the Community Dinner every year is kind of a good celebration to bring us back into the local mindset in September, I feel like the neighborhood cleanup day is kind of a good way to kick off a busy summer season,” she said. “It’s a place where locals can gather and give back to their community in a pretty simple way. Kids and adults, all age people can participate and there’s something for them to do.”
The cleanup day also fulfills a need, she says.
“It’s a huge benefit, to be totally honest,” she said. “Town staff is a fairly small staff, with lots of public spaces to keep up, so the hope is that it’s a real gift to our town staff, as well.”
Registration will be open until the event on Sunday, April 30. Volunteers can register online at www.buenavistarec.com/programs/. Volunteers will check in at 1 p.m. in the Aspen Room before splitting into small working groups with designated focus areas.
Volunteers should bring their own gloves, water and warm clothes on clean-up day. Facilitators will have maps and bags at the meeting location, and volunteers are invited to bring their own trash removal devices and waste bags if preferable.
