Youth and adult sports leagues have long been a staple of the Buena Vista Rec Department’s programming. Now, with the addition of cooking classes with local chef Tom Campbell, BV Rec is looking forward to exploring more fine arts opportunities.
BV Rec has offered a few different Fine Arts options since the department started in 2005. Since they’re a smaller department, they often rely on volunteers to run those programs or partner with other local organizations, such as Chaffee Arts.
They’ve previously offered summer dance classes, including Country Western and hip-hop, but instructors have struggled to find seasonal housing or have relocated.
“We’re fairly limited in what we’re able to offer in that section because we’re not experts in that section, so we rely on outside instructors,” said recreation supervisor Shane Basford. “We’ve been been running fine arts but it’s something we’ve definitely realized we don’t offer much of. We’re trying to expand it.”
The department’s new cooking classes originated with program coordinator Catelin Miles. Miles is friends with Campbell and has already been learning from him.
“I have done a couple of cooking classes back like in Colorado Springs and Denver and I have just always thought that they were super fun and I really enjoy them,” Miles said. “So that was sort of just a thought brewing in the back of my mind. I kind of started to put out feelers. I think a lot of people here are interested in learning to do different things, so there was quite a bit of interest.”
All three classes were full within minutes of launching, and there are more people on the wait list. Miles said they plan to offer them again next fall and winter, as well as tacking on an additional class this season to get people on the waitlist in a class.
“Ideally, we’ll do some next fall to wrap around the cold season,” Miles said. “Obviously we live in such a beautiful place, so it’s great to get outside and do things outside while it’s warm. The idea of this class is to offer something else for people when it’s cold and it gets dark early. … The first one went super well, and it was full and we had great participation. Tom really thrived, bopping around the kitchen helping people. It was super fun.”
In addition to the classes, BV Rec also offers a Monday Morning Art program, where local artists can come together to work on their projects.
“It’s just sort of a space where you can work on an ongoing project of your own,” Miles said. “It’s just a space for artists to kind of collaborate and work together.”
Miles said she and the department have a lot of ideas they’re exploring, but many are still “just thoughts,” including a future Crafts Fair.
“We would ideally have, over the course of one to four weeks, different standalone classes that people could take, and our thought is maybe to target it towards kids,” she said. “There’s a lot of people that are missing and in just our span at the programs that we offer, so we’re trying to get those people who don’t necessarily want to do indoor soccer or basketball or soccer, outdoor soccer. We’re trying to get some of those kids that might be more interested in the arts and host something where they can make a craft and they can kind of get their hands on something and creating something.
Though they don’t have a solid plan yet, some ideas have included a cookie baking class, gingerbread decorating and textile arts. They’re also exploring ways to merge the arts and ththe outdoors, as well as opportunities with the Buena Vista Public Library. Though the department is still at a smaller capacity, they hope to expand their offerings once they grow.
“We’ve always had interest in the things that we’ve run so they’re the kids are definitely out there, and even the kids that are interested in sports, they like to do other things, too,” Basford said. “We know we’re lacking a little bit in that area, so we’re going to pick that up when now that we have a little bit more staffing capacity.”
Many of the fine arts programs are facilitated and proposed by local volunteer instructors, and Basford and Miles encourage the public to suggest programs they’d like to see and/or lead.
“We’re always open for people who have those skills to come to us if they they’d be interested in offering a class,” Basford said. “On our website, we have a program proposal document, so if there’s a local instructor that has an idea, they can fill out that form and then we reach out and start trying to figure out if it’s a class we can run and something our community would be interested in.”
To suggest ideas for new programs, go to www.buenavistarec.com/submit/ and submit a program proposal. More details about BV Rec programming can be found at www.buenavistarec.com
