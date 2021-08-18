Buena Vista Recreation is hosting a free event called Buena Vista Heritage at the BV River Park Pavilion/Sand Volleyball Courts Aug. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.
According to BV Recreation’s online information center, “This gathering is meant to bring together parents and kids from unique backgrounds for an evening of community, fellowship and fun.”
The event, conceived by Buena Vista Recreation director Earl Richmond and former Chaffee County Community Foundation director Joseph Teipel, aims to explore to what extent diversity can be a bond.
“Both Earl Richmond and I have been talking for awhile about our experiences as parents, and wanting to get together with and meet other parents who are in similar situations,” said Teipel.
Pot luck barbecue and games are offered to anyone who wishes to attend.
Teipel said that everyone is welcome, especially families that were brought together by adoption or fostering and ethnically diverse families.
Those who intend to attend are asked to pre-register.
More information is available at buenavistarec.com/program/buena-vista-heritage-day/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.