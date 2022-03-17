The town of Buena Vista has partnered to evaluate the community’s existing parks and trails system, identify gaps, and provide recommendations for future planning efforts with the University of Colorado Denver Master of Urban and Regional Planning Program.
This planning initiative offers you the opportunity to provide meaningful feedback on the trails and parks that enhance the Buena Vista community.
BV Rec would like to hear from you about improving your user experience.
Visit my-bv.com/bv-parks-trails-mapping to participate.
