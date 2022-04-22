The Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission will host a historic preservation month in May. This will be the first time the group has held the nationwide event which will focus on celebrating historic places, heritage and benefits to restoring historic buildings.
“Historic buildings in a town like ours are fragile,” BVHPC member John O’Brien said.
Activities and contests have been planned throughout May, starting with a month-long art contest ending on Saturday, April 28.
The contest will reach out to young aspiring artists who will be given a coloring sheet of the town museum to decorate with whatever medium they choose. These pages can then be turned in at the Buena Vista Public Library where they will be divided into age brackets and displayed. The general public will then be allowed to vote upon which piece they like with the most voted piece in each age bracket winning the contest.
Contest winners will be awarded a gift card from a local Buena Vista business and their entry framed.
BVHCP member Mary Therese Anstey, expressed hopes that this contest will encourage younger audiences to take an interest in the town’s history, the museum, and historic architecture.
“I think it’s awesome to get the kids involved. Everything we’re doing downtown, our efforts to preserve the look and feel of our town, it’s not for our benefit it’s for future generations,” O’Brien said.
