Each fall the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center hosts its main fundraiser called Celebrate Life.
This year the event is taking on a new place, new activity and new form.
BVPC is hosting Celebrate Life Sept. 10, at the Infinity Pool at Mt. Princeton Resort.
This year the event will have a date-night feel with childcare provided at ClearView Church from 6:30-9:30 p.m. All children 12 years and younger can join the fun at ClearView while parents and teens can enjoy a night under the stars soaking and socializing at the pool.
The virtual speaker for the event will be Dr. Biff Gore, president of Colorado Right for Life. he is a previous contestant on The Voice and currently a worship pastor at Highland Community Church in Denver.
During the evening appetizers and desserts will be served. Suggested donations are $35 for singles and $50 for couples.
More information and registration forms are at www.bvpregnancycenter.com/celebrate-life. If you can’t register ahead of the event, please feel free to show up at the upper pool gate on Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.