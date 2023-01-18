Nearly a month after losing three carriers, the Buena Vista Post Office is struggling to keep abreast of the endless stacks of mail and packages.
Some areas have gone without mail for a week, others for two, and with many BV residents relying on the mail for medication and other essentials, concern and frustration are mounting.
Jim Olson, who lives in Twin Lakes, said their route hasn’t seen mail in over a week. He was informed that due to staffing issues, their last delivery was Saturday, Jan. 7, and that mail wasn’t even being sorted, he said.
“My mail is delivered through the Post Office in Buena Vista,” he said. “We have not been given any information regarding the drop in service.”
“Given that I have no idea how widespread the mail disruption is within the delivery area of the Buena Vista Post Office,” he said, “if it is indeed widespread, I am sure that there are folks who are not getting medications, bills, packages and other important pieces of mail.”
Julia James, whose father-in-law lives in Buena Vista, said he also hasn’t received mail in over a week, attributed by the post office to a lack of delivery staff. Staffing issues are also cropping up in Salida and Nathrop.
“Not only is there no delivery, they are also unable to sort the mail,” wrote Julia James to The Times. “Thus, citizens are not even able to pick up any mail at the branch. The representative indicated that mail was just piling up in the back as a result and that there is nothing they can do to resolve the situation.
“This is highly distressing to my 85-year-old father-in-law, as well as his neighbors and friends in the community,” James said.
Many of her father-in-law’s neighbors are reliant on mail for prescriptions, checks for living expenses, tax documents and other deadline-driven materials. “To state to customers that they cannot receive their mail and there is no future update for receiving their mail is highly concerning and unacceptable.”
“This week in Buena Vista we’ve been short as much as half of our carrier staff and our current employees are doing all they can to serve their customers,” said James Boxrud, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist for Colorado, in an email on Tuesday.
“The postmaster and current carriers are working to fill the gap until we can permanently fill those positions. We have also sent employees from around the state to Buena Vista to assist in getting mail and package delivery caught up.”
Two of the carriers, who were on loan from elsewhere in the state, left after being recalled to their home stations. Another quit, saying there was simply too much mail to deal with. Other office employees have left due to working conditions, like Yolana Bever, who also hasn’t gotten mail in 2 weeks.
Bever, who worked for the Buena Vista and Nathrop post offices from early July to September, said she often found herself working from sunup to sundown 6 days a week, and the team was barely getting things done. She worked as a mail handler before being transferred to the Nathrop office to work the window.
She also says the Nathrop office had no heat, red-tinted and funny-smelling water, mice and spiders. Bever said she was told they “couldn’t do anything about it.” She had also joined the union when she went to window school training for window clerks. It was her experiences at Nathrop that led her to quit, and the current struggle reflects her own time with the post offices.
“It’s hard, because what I see is a sinking ship,” Bever said. “Those four main workers are doing as much as they can, but they’re tired. And the post office has tried to bring help out, but there’s just no help.”
Buena Vista’s office serves five routes, including Twin Lakes. Depending on their route and the frequently high volume of mail to be delivered, carriers may find themselves working 16-hour days.
According to the USPS website, “employees providing auxiliary assistance or serving auxiliary routes under the provisions of Article 9, Section 2.J.5, receive an EMA of 90.5 cents per mile or $9.65 per hour, whichever is greater. This EMA must not exceed the amount provided in the special equipment maintenance allowance for the route stops and miles.”
While some social media commenters say that a lack of staff can be remedied if people simply apply to work at the Post Office, it isn’t that simple. Because it is a federal job, extensive background checks, criminal checks and even driving checks (for carriers) are required, which can lead to lengthy wait times for applicants.
It may also take a while for jobs to become available on the USPS site, as previous employees’ information needs to clear out first. For one applicant, who asked not to be named, the process took nearly a year. As of Monday, Jan. 16, there were three carrier positions posted for Salida and one for Buena Vista on the USPS job search.
Buena Vista isn’t the only town struggling. Similar difficulties in Nathrop have been reported, where window hours run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Additionally, with web servers down for the Nathrop office since September, any processes normally completed online require residents to squeeze into a 1.5-hour window. Customers are also unable to use credit cards or call the office to find out what’s going on.
“Their modem is down and they needed to go through the channels to get a new one,” said Dan Windolph, a Nathrop resident. “I can’t call them because the phone doesn’t work.”
“I had computer troubles the whole time I was out there,” Bever said. “I could do mail, but it was the week after I left that the internet went out, and I don’t think it’s been fixed yet.”
Windolph also said that Nathrop’s post office still doesn’t have a full-time person. Though someone from BV is training for the role, he was told they’d still need on-the-job training.
“There’s probably gonna be some pretty important mail in my box in Nathrop,” Windolph said. He and his wife are currently in Chicago and had filled out a temporary address change that has yet to go through. “We know there are going to be hospital bills, Medicare and it’s not being forwarded. I won’t be back until April, and I hate to think of that stuff sitting in my box in the Nathrop post office. … I’m less than optimistic about anybody actually taking care of this.”
USPS knows it has not met the service expectations of the community, Boxrud said, and is working to regain the public’s respect.
“For many months, we have been aggressively seeking both clerks and carriers to stabilize our workforce. These challenges are not unique to our mountain and resort communities like Buena Vista,” he said. “The advent of the pandemic, the increase of consumer use of ordering necessities online and the national employment challenges have exacerbated this for many communities. We will continue flexing our available resources and augmenting from the surrounding region to help with the workload.”
BV’s own post office has been without internet since Friday, Jan. 13. However, as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, some routes without carriers have begun to receive the mail they’ve been waiting for as the post office catches up and carriers come in from afar to help deliver mail. One carrier was reportedly called in from Illinois.
BV Postmaster James Wood has also reportedly been supporting carriers by delivering mail at night. Don Miller, who lives near the high school, said he spoke with Wood while he was delivering packages one evening.
“He was very nice,” Miller said. “He was delivering packages then, and he told me, he said, ‘I’m delivering the packages.’ … If you let people know what’s happening, it’s a lot better to deal with a situation than if nobody knows anything and you got to hunt somebody down and all they can tell you is that they don’t have the people.”
Post office staff have encouraged the community to ask questions before dropping the hammer on them and said that the more you reduce aggression toward the staff, the more likely it is they’ll stay longer.
“The Buena Vista Post Office has had a series of issues over the past few years and has had a parade of postmasters come and go, some lasting in the position for a very short period of time,” Olson said. “What is going on there?”
“I hope it gets better,” Bever said. “I hope they can find people. But I applied in April, and I didn’t get hired until July. … Customers gotta understand that.”
Boxrud also said that some deliveries that were attempted Tuesday may be delayed due to weather related circumstances.
“We are very proud of the extraordinary effort our employees are making during this post-holiday season,” Boxrud said.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s office said late Tuesday it was aware of the situation here.
“We are aware of the concerning delays in mail delivery to parts of Buena Vista and Chaffee County and we’re in touch with the USPS Colorado/Wyoming District as they work with local postal operations to restore normal delivery,” said Rachel Skaar, Sen Bennet’s press secretary.
I am an 89 year old Korean vet. My medications come from the VA via USPS, But Not right now! The Buena Vista Post Office is broken and is sinking. The BV USPS has a lot of excuses but no answers. DAH! The Post Master is already in violation of his job description, ie., "---to deliver the mail". If you break the rules to not do your job how about breaking the rules to get the job done? Hier some none cleared employees or some volunteers! Why not?
Have to read this article online since I won't be getting any mail in the near future.
