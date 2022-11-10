The Buena Vista Police Department has had reports of counterfeit $100 bills circulating around town.
Melissa Goodwin, Administrative Assistant for the BVPD, said that a number of companies have been given the bills, not realizing until later that they were counterfeit.
“They’re very easily identifiable,” she says. “They say ‘for motion picture use’ on them.”
If you are given a fake bill as payment, please contact the BVPD or Chaffee County Sheriffs Office at 719-539-2596.
