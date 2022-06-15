The KOA campground near the base of Trout Creek Pass in Johnson Village has been rebranded as the BV Overlook Camp & Lodging by new owners Four Points Funding.
Along with the rebranding, BV Overlook will also feature new renovations and upgrades to the campgrounds.
The KOA campground was built in the early 1950s and then in the 1960s used as a KOA on and off again, BV Overlook’s webpage states.
Four Points Funding bought the campground from the previous owners in April and rebranded it BV Overlook.
Several changes and updates were made to the grounds to bring the camping grounds up to date. The updates included an onsite coffee shop, tiny homes, a new yurt and infrastructure renovations.
The coffee house will offer complimentary drip coffee, specialty drinks and breakfast burritos.
The tiny homes are a new addition to the campgrounds and offer the amenities of a regular home in a smaller space. The yurt is a basic canvas camping tent placed upon a platform and furnished with a hanging chair, a queen sized bed, a desk with chairs and an outdoor porch.
For more information visit www.bvoverlook.com/ or call 719-395-8318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.