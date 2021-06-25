The Buena Vista Optimist Club is back this year. According to a June 10 press release, as restrictions continue to be lifted, the club is excited to bring back their famous pancake breakfasts on the 4th of July at Columbine Park from 7-10 a.m.
The press release noted that lockdowns had hit the club particularly hard, suspending key fundraising activities which they use to support scholarships and community youth programs.
They have resumed activities this year, beginning with Youth Appreciation Week in the beginning of February, followed by the Collegiate Peaks Trail Run on May 1.
“Limiting the total number of runners, utilizing chip timing and staggered starts enabled us to hold the highly regarded and anticipated race. It is one of the first races of its kind in a season and runners really look forward to the challenge given the elevation gains and changing terrain throughout the course,” said club president and race director Burke Kaiser.
July 10 the Optimists will host the 37th Mountain Mania Car Show, featuring the Maynard Mills Blues Band and a raffle with a chance to win a working retired traffic signal.
On Aug. 19, the annual Optimist Golf Tournament will be held at the Collegiate Peaks Golf Course.
Finally, the Kid’s Fishing Derby returns on Sept. 4, accompanied by a pancake breakfast and a complimentary lunch for the kids and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.