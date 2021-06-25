The Optimist Club began serving hungry patrons at 7 a.m., July 4, at Columbine Park. Approximately 520 people were served by 42 volunteers. This year’s Optimist breakfast included Brandon Erchul winning the 50-50 raffle. “With the large crowds we’ve had on the Fourth of July,” said Optimist Club president Don Caskey, “we were concerned about how long some people had to stand in line to get their pancakes. We made some adjustments to increase our capacity and kept the line moving this year. It didn’t ever get very long at all.”