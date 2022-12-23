Buena Vista’s venues and businesses are gearing up for New Year’s with concerts, immersive art and more.
Surf Hotel
On Dec. 30 and 31, the Surf Hotel in South Main will host live performances, five-course dinners and an outdoor digital graffiti art installation.
The lineup includes a two-night run with SoDown in the Ivy Ballroom and the venue’s first outdoor winter concert on The LAWN featuring Rapidgrass.
The outdoor immersive art installation in South Main, presented by Brett Phares of LightStruct, will feature large-scale projection mapping, murals and interactive light sculptures from around the world.
Phares, who has more than 20 years of experience in interactive media, has done exhibits worldwide and is the founder of the annual immersive art festival Digital Graffiti, which Smithsonian Magazine named one of the top five immersive art experiences in the world.
SoDown is an electronic music producer, DJ and saxophone player, and will be accompanied by Kyral x Banko, Gravitrax, Underlux and MZG for his performances in the Ivy Ballroom. Colorado-based Rapidgrass is a “high energy bluegrass” band with a wide array of influences, including gypsy jazz, bluegrass, swing and classical music.
Their full-time lineup includes Mark Morris on guitar and vocals, Charlie Parker Mertens on upright bass, Coleman Smith on violin and Alex Johnstone on mandolin and vocals.
Friday, Dec. 30
• Doors 8:00 p.m. | SoDown, Kyral x Banko, & Gravitrax in the Ivy Ballroom ($35)
Saturday, Dec. 31
• 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Wesley & Rose 5-Course Dinner ($99 pp) | Call Surf Hotel to make a reservation
• Doors 6:00 p.m. | Art After Dark: An Outdoor Digital Graffiti Exhibition (FREE)
• Doors 6:30 p.m. | Rapidgrass on The LAWN ($30)
• Doors 9:00 p.m. | SoDown, Underlux & MZG in the Ivy Ballroom ($50)
Both nights
• Ultimate New Year’s Package ($100) | Includes tickets to all three shows, glow sticks and a midnight champagne toast on NYE
The Wesley and Rose Lobby Bar is also accepting reservations for its New Year’s Eve five-course dinner. Vegetarian requests for the set menu must be made at the time of reservation. Make reservations with the front desk at 719-966-7048.
The Lariat
The Lariat will feature Leadville Cherokee and Airing of Grievances on New Year’s Eve. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., with the show starting at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 – $25.
Leadville Cherokee has been active since 2009. Described as a rock band, their sound draws influence from rock, metal, bluegrass, folk and country. Airing of Grievances is Buena Vista’s premier 90’s Alternative/Punk Rock cover band.
Both bands have earned Best of BV honors as Times readers favorite band.
Salida
On the south end of the county, High Side! Bar and Grill will have live music from the Blue Recluse Trio on Dec. 31 at 300 W Sackett Ave. Wood’s High Mountain Distillery will be hosting its annual Disco New Year’s Eve starting at 7:00 p.m., located at 144 W First St.
A Church will also be hosting Adult Prom to celebrate the New Year. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 or at the door for $20.
There will be a dance party, drinks, a midnight champagne toast and a live-streamed silent disco. A Church is at 419 D St in Salida.
Monarch Mountain
Monarch will be hosting a free afternoon of music in the Pioneer Room with Round House Assembly starting at 1:30 p.m. Season passes or day tickets are still required for skiing and riding.
Monarch will also be hosting an early morning uphill climb to the top of Panorama to ring in the New Year. The morning climb will require an uphill pass, which can be purchased at the Season Pass Desk ahead of the climb. Participants should meet at the base at 7:30 a.m. on January 1. Monarch will not be having fireworks or the torchlight parade due to supply chain issues.
Mt. Princeton Hot Springs
Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort will also have live music from Colorado-based Hazel Miller & The Collective on Dec. 31 in the Pavilion.
Doors will open at 8 p.m., with music at 9 p.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and a champagne toast. Tickets can be purchased online at https://mtprinceton.com/new-years
Mount Princeton is also accepting reservations for its New Year’s Eve dinner. Reservations can be made by calling 574-309-1816 or 719-395-4454. More information can be found online at https://mtprinceton.com/new-years/
The Starlight Theater west of BV has a private party listed on its website that evening.
