The top 20 middle school students were chosen from their essay entries and the second phase of the first annual Buena Vista National Civics Bee proceeded April 18 at the Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom.
The 20 students competing included sixth graders Maddyn Barnaby, Carly Shepherd, Mason Emilsson, Grady Wingfield, Emmett Hachmann, Mason Young and Zachary Leon; seventh graders Sara Coates, Landon Labounta, Jaden Depew, Andee Quilico and Joseph Drexler; and eighth graders Morgan Arnold, Maya Lyle, Cali Barnthouse, Danni McGrath, Paige Landers, Jamie Nall, Aberlyn Leon and Jenna Shepherd.
In addition to the family and school district members present, Hilary Crow, vice president of programs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, flew in from Washington, D.C. to witness the event that night
Heather Rupska, president and CEO of the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, praised the support of the sponsors of the event, especially for supplying the tablets that each contestant was able to take home.
After the event, Rupska also expressed gratitude for Buena Vista schools superintendent Lisa Yates and her role in the National Civics Bee.
“We weren’t going to be able to participate because there’s no way we were going to be able to get the numbers that they were needing to join in,” Rupska said. “Lisa spoke up on that and they all discussed it (at the U.S. Chamber) and came back and gave us a much more palatable number that we knew we could hit with the essay entries.
“They lowered the number for us so that we could participate and our kids were not left out because of how small we are.
“One reason that I really wanted to say that is so that the kids would hear that and understand that when you advocate for something that you believe in, things can change,” she said.
The students worked through two rounds of multiple choice questions. The plan was for the top five scores to determine the students moving on to round three.
The top three were easily selected, but a four-way tie resulted in a tiebreaker round to determine the rest of the finalists. Audience members were invited to play along during the quiz on their own tablets and phones.
In the end, however, the tiebreaker was met with another tie, so the decision was made to allow for seven finalists instead of five. Those finalists were Landers, McGrath, Arnold, Drexler, Aberlyn, Quilico and Lyle.
The third and final round saw each of the finalists pitch a brief summary of his or her essay idea to the panel of judges – ACA projects manager Blake Bennetts, Truth Has a Voice president Merrell Begin, Buena Vista Mayor Libby Fay, broker associate Amber Gaston and BVPD chief of police Dean Morgan – and respond to their questions.
After much deliberating over the ideas and responses from each student, the judges decided on Quilico for third place, Lyle for second place and Drexler for first place. Quilico received $125, Lyle received $250 and Drexler received $500. All three have also earned participation in the Colorado state competition in Denver on May 19.
“I’m super excited,” Lyle said. “I feel like I didn’t put in as much work as some of the other people may have. I wrote the essay and did a little bit of studying, and then I just showed up and hoped for the best.”
While she was used to public speaking, Lyle still found the third round nerve wracking, as did Quilico.
“I have always been interested in kids having a better say in what adults do because it affects us most of the time, so I feel like we should have a better say in what we do with our country and town today,” Quilico said.
Drexler found the earlier questions to be a bit of a struggle, but during the final part he felt more secure. Like his peers, he’s excited for the opportunity to compete at the state level in Denver.
“I’m just so glad,” he said. “I put so much time in and I’m just so grateful. My parents were a big help, everybody was a big help. It was just so exciting.”
“We’re thrilled to recognize young Coloradans interested in civic engagement and to inspire the next generation to be involved in shaping our communities,” Loren Furman, Colorado Chamber CEO and president, was quoted in a press release the following day. “We congratulate this year’s winners from the Buena Vista competition and look forward to seeing them next month in Denver.”
“It was amazing working with these kids and hearing their ideas and watching the spark in their eyes at the study sessions with the League of Women Voters,” Rupska said. “In this particular realm of civics, teaching our youth how to engage in the process, that could change their lives forever. Tonight could have changed one or more of those kids’ lives forever, and that’s so exciting to be a part of that. Actually, it could change all of our lives, because they had a lot of great solutions to some of the challenges that faced our community.”
“I’m proud of our community,” Rupska added. “We have so much to offer, we have such great minds here, and we’ve been left out of the conversation a lot in the past because we are such a small community. But now some of our kids are going to the state competition from little BV, and that’s amazing. And I hope all three of them come home with first, second and third at state level.” She emphasized the last statement with a triumphant “Hmph!”
Rupska said they look forward to doing this again next year, and they especially look forward to extra help and committees.
“Many hands make light work,” she said. “But I think there will be some buzz and excitement around it because of how this year’s went. I think we’ll have more participants and we’ll probably need a bigger venue next year.”
