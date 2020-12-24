Buena Vista Public Library announced the addition of 50 cooperating lending libraries in a press release Monday.
As a new member of Prospector, BVPL now participates in sharing collections with other Colorado libraries, including the largest library systems and many academic libraries. “Joining Prospector allows our cardholders to order a wider selection of genres and titles, as well as formats,” says Director Cecilia LaFrance. “Now our library cards are like an Epic pass reaching shelves all over the state.”
The Prospector catalog offers more than 30 million books, journals, DVDs, CDs, videos and other materials. “We can order unique materials, like maps, music, and thorough research holdings, as well as an abundance of mainstream literature for all ages,” LaFrance said.
The Prospector alliance includes academic collections from institutions such as Colorado University, University of Denver, University of Northern Colorado and University of Wyoming, as well as smaller colleges. “This is instant support to students and independent study within our community.”
Requests can be made through BVPL’s online catalog by choosing a Prospector search from the dropdown menu or directly through the Prospector site at prospector.coalliance.org.
Items are sent to the Library through courier and lend according to BVPL’s regular loan periods. Some items shown in the Prospector union catalog may not be available for request.
BVPL’s inclusion in the Prospector Alliance is supported through the Colorado State Library.
For more information, please contact Cecilia LaFrance, Director, at 719-395-8700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.