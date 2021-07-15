The first photo shows a washing machine located at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum and the story to go with it
In the southeast room of the museum, this large wooden washing machine was owned by a woman whose son Joe Waible donated it.
The woman was Colorado Deborah Condrell, then Milson, Waible and Hewitt.
She was born on the USS Colorado and her mother died giving birth on the ship. The captain of the ship named her Colorado. Her father picked her up from the ship and because he was a U.S. Army Calvary man, she lived at army bases around the country.
She came to Leadville at the age of 12 with a couple who brought her there after her father died She grew up there. There was a picture above the organ of her as a child.
She was married three times.
Her first husband at 17 was Tom Milsom and they had two children, Tom and Nellie. Tom and his wife Maude Friskey, were a couple I knew.
She then married Michael Waible and their son Joe told about the washing machine she used to do laundry for Leadville citizens including the girls at the brothels.
Water was heated and poured in the machine and then clothes added and the handle turned to wash the clothes.
Joe told me he got into trouble as a small boy because he pulled the stopper out and let the water run all over the floor. At age 7, Joe was delivering the laundry to the clients in a wagon. She had her second son by Waible after his death from pneumonia.
Her last marriage was to a Mr. Hewitt. They moved to a ranch north of Buena Vista where the three boys helped with the work.
Hewitt moved Joe’s mother into the house he built in town on Yale Avenue. Joe began working at 16 and went to California where he drove a six-mule team wagon.
Joe lived an active life as a cowboy on various ranches in the area from South Park to Chaffee County. Some of the ranches he worked on were Nachtrieb, Fehling, DeWitt and Switzer.
Many problems in the early days were trying to keep cattle off the railroad tracks.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
