Faith Lutheran Church announced it has installed two Little Free Libraries, one for adults and one for children, in the parking lot at the church at 15440 CR 306 in Buena Vista.
Church officials said in a press release the libraries will offer a “wholesome, healthy, exciting and always changing and evolving inventory of new books.”
The Buena Vista Public Library and Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce are helping the church promote its Little Free Libraries.
