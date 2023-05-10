The Buena Vista Education Association came out in force for the school board meeting on Monday and presented a petition signed by more than 70% of BVSD’s current employees in support of formally recognizing the union.
The meeting room was full, with nearly two dozen district employees wearing red “Stronger Together” shirts in support of the petition.
“We are here tonight to present a petition … and request that the board work with us in collaboration to bargain our first master contract,” said Avery-Parsons teacher and BVEA president Bonnie Grover, who has been with the district for 28 years.
BVEA was first recognized as a local chapter of the Colorado Education Association in 1971. All of BVEA’s current members, Grover said, are local.
“For 52 years, Buena Vista school district employees have had the opportunity to join the VA and have benefitted from the protections and professional development of our parent unions,” she said, “yet we have not had a recognized voice here locally. … As the experts in our work, it is past time that we be recognized and included here, locally.”
Grover said BVEA has “worked diligently” to include not only classroom teachers but non-supervisory coworkers across the district.
“We strongly believe that our work, whether it happens in a classroom, on a school bus, in the lunchroom, the science lab, the health office, library, music room or on the sports field, makes a difference in supporting our students’ success,” she said. “We believe that our hands-on day-to-day experience in our schools and with our students is incredibly valuable and that we deserve the respect of being included in a more formal way in our district.”
Sarah Case, a paraprofessional at Avery-Parsons Elementary, has been teaching in the district for over 15 years as a sub, a long-term sub, worked as a title teacher, a roving teacher, a parent and now an assistant teacher.
She emphasized teachers’ desire to be included in solutions for classroom safety concerns and staffing.
“Frontline staff need a voice in class size, classroom resources and workload to support students’ successes. Ultimately, our working conditions are our students’ learning conditions,” she said. “We must recruit and retain more qualified staff, SPED specialists, additional PARA supports, behavioral specialists, qualified subs, food service, transportation, mental health professionals and more. … Our most highly impacted students, such as English language learners and students who need specialized support, deserve all of the resources necessary to be successful.”
The BVEA also hopes to protect the new salary schedule, which she and others noted as a step toward bringing compensation closer to that of nearby districts.
“We recognize and appreciate the recent investment in staff by shifting to a salary schedule that moves us closer to equity with surrounding districts and we believe there is still work to be done,” she said. “We want to protect our new salary schedule by protecting it within a master contract and continue to work on advocating for investment in job classifications that may not have reached a place of equity with surrounding districts yet.”
BVHS language arts teacher Lea Ann Johnson, fifth-grade teacher Maggie Mercer and Avery-Parsons nurse Katy Martin read the list of the signing staff, numbering around 135.
“A majority of the BVSD employees have signed in support of recognizing our union and collectively bargaining for our first master agreement. We continue to have people join us, and anyone who hasn’t yet still has the opportunity to sign and is more than welcome to,” said Martin, who has been a school nurse for 14 years, 5 of which have been in BV. “We are united and we will continue to be. We are here because we all want to work with you, our board members and leadership, and we hope the board is ready and willing to work with us moving forward.”
Melissa St. John, who has taught first grade for 12 of her 15 years in the district, spoke to the changing landscape of education and the impact it’s had on students and teachers alike.
“I’ve taught them to read, add, subtract, be kind, respect diversity and I’ve taught them to hide from the bad guys, kept them calm on the street after a bomb threat and reassured their parents days after Sandy Hook,” she said. “I’ve worked tirelessly for this district. Tonight I am here to advocate for myself, my students, my colleagues and my profession.”
St. John highlighted the impact of the pandemic, school safety concerns and short-staffing.
“As the landscape of education has changed, we’ve continued to show up. We were here in person throughout the COVID pandemic. We are here after every school shooting and even after being physically assaulted by students to pour ourselves into our students,” she said. “We show up even though we’re surrounded by school districts that have 4-day school weeks, whose teachers make more money and have the respect to be included in creating collective bargaining agreements. Still, we show up.
“We give everything we have to teach and love our students, even to our own detriment. We have covered each other’s classes, cover extra recesses, worked short-staffed and picked up many extra duties.”
St. John also spoke about the district’s new salary schedule and the seeming sentiment of risk around the change.
“It wasn’t until this next year’s approved salary schedule that some staff received a raise that brings us closer to other districts around ours, while other Buena Vista school district staff salaries still lag behind,” she said. “It was disheartening to hear at several board meetings this year about the huge risk the salary schedule is for the district. We are not a risk. I am not a risk. I am a huge asset that you should want to keep in your district.
“We are an investment to our school, to our students and to our community. In fact, many of our BVEA members worked hard this session at the state level to advocate for funding, and we will see a huge buy-down to the Budget Stabilization Factor this year in addition to the most significant increase in per-pupil funding in years. We helped make that happen to bring additional funding to the Buena Vista school district.”
St. John then invited the BVEA members present to stand. Each educator held a small sign showing how many years they’d worked in education.
Though more wanted to come to the meeting, St. John said, they were busy running and supporting events, sports and activities for students and the community.
“We are BVEA. We are the union. We are the experts in the trenches, and we are the ones who want a seat at the table with you. . . . We live and breathe education. We live in this community with our students and families. Our own children attend Buena Vista school district schools, and we want to work collaboratively and constructively with you.
“According to the current draft of the district’s priorities, building professional collaboration and staff well-being is number one, stating ‘opportunities will be expanded for staff to strengthen collective efficacy and professional collaboration’ and a culture of mutual caring,” St. John said. “We are here tonight, representing a strong majority of our colleagues, telling you exactly what we want and need to get there. In Colorado, the decision to recognize a collective bargaining process rests solely with you, the members of our school board. We are here to formally request that you recognize the majority of your employees’ support for collective bargaining. … We want you to work with us to design a process for bargaining collaboratively and begin the work of bargaining a Master Agreement that ensures all Buena Vista School District employees are equally engaged in decision-making that impacts our working conditions and our students’ learning conditions.”
St. John and Grover invited the board to ask questions and set up a session to answer questions and clarify what the BVEA is looking for.
“We know this may be new for some of you and we are ready and willing to join our board members for a special work session to answer any questions you may have about what recognition and collective bargaining are before moving it to an action item,” St. John said. “We ask you to commit to making recognizing BVEA an action item and for you to vote to approve our right to be recognized and bargain before the end of this school year. We appreciate the work that you do in support of our students and look forward to working together more formally moving forward.”
The school board does not typically reply to comments during public participation except to answer short questions. They briefly thanked those who spoke and continued on to monitoring reports.
“Superintendent Yates often talks about our district being one team with one goal, and we believe that recognizing us as equals and bargaining with us collaboratively is a key part of how we ensure that happens,” Grover said during her time at the podium. “Collectively, we have hundreds of years of lived experience and we want to bring that experience to the table to work with you all. We very much hope that we can work with you all in the future to continue to improve BVSD.”
“Respect us by including educators and support staff in decision-making that directly affects our schools and students,” Case said. “We have worked hard to become educational professionals and should be included in decisions that impact us. Recognize our association, BVEA, and collectively bargain a master contract. Support us, support our students.”
Board meetings are typically held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month and are held at 110 N. Court Street in Buena Vista.
Additional school board information, including meeting dates and agendas, can be found at www.bvschools.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.