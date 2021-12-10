The holiday season has arrived when festive decorations start appearing around town.
It’s hard to miss the 6-foot glowing snowflakes on highway light poles, snowmen in raised gardens, mini trees in planters, meteor lights on McPhelemy’s pedestrian bridge, wreaths and garlands on East Main streetlamps and the nearly two story Town Tree at the Buena Vista Square Optimist Splash Park.
The BV Beautification Advisory Board has volunteered many hours of effort to obtain these adornments for the town.
The presentation would not be possible without BV Public Works Dept. supplying their skill to assemble and install, then uninstall, decorations every year. Essential support is also generously provided by Sangre de Cristo Electric Association.
This year marks the second annual Adopt A Tree event. Businesses, families and organizations were invited to sponsor and decorate 36 trees in the planters along East Main Street. From hamburgers, teacups and money filled balls to “Please Take One” wooden toys and dog treats, the creative imaginations of BV’s tree adopters provide smiles and holiday joy to residents and visitors alike.
Funds raised help support future beautification projects. Trees can be enjoyed through the first week of January.
Information about adopting a 2022 tree will be released next fall.
