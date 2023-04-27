On April 15, 14 BVMS and BVHS students traveled to Ken Caryl Middle School in Littleton to perform in the American School Band Directors Association Solo & Ensemble Festival. They came home with 17 blue ribbons, as some students performed more than one time.
Emi Brooker, Addilyn Miller, and Clay Jirka all did two performances, and these students each earned two blue ribbons.
Pictured from left: Emmett Hachman, alto sax; Marti Bott, band director; Oliver Kelly, snare drum; Clay Jirka, trombone; Braden Nold, trumpet; Lucas Lin, trumpet; Shelby Tombaugh, bass clarinet; Emi Brooker, flute; Lorali Ludders, flute; Danielle Neufeld, clarinet; Kathryn Yaeger, flute; Peyton Wakefield, clarinet; Addilyn Miller, flute; Carly Shepherd, clarinet; and Evelyne Cope, trombone.
