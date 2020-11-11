Dave Butler describes his work as the service officer with the American Legion Post 55 in Buena Vista in humble terms – a traffic cop helping veterans navigate the Veterans Administration.
Yet Butler performs a service that’s invaluable in connecting veterans with the benefits they are entitled to.
Butler himself was drafted into the Army in November 1967, during the War in Vietnam.
“I wasn’t jumping for joy, but I went. I’m not one to run away from stuff,” Butler said. “Long and the short of it was, by Nov. 7, 1967, I raised my hand. I had enlisted because I wanted to fly helicopters.”
Butler was a crew chief and a gunner in Chinook helicopters in Vietnam for precisely 365 days.
“I was young. At that point I was 24, which is older than a lot of guys, but it was an adventure, that’s how I looked at it,” Butler remembers. “I saw a different part of the world that I’d never seen before. Were there complications from danger, sure? But I never really walked around with dread, that I thought I was going to die. I just took one day at a time, did my job, moved along.”
When he came back stateside, he “still had some time I owed Uncle Sam,” so he trained others in what he had been doing the past year in Vietnam at Fort Eustis, Virginia.
“There were some very exciting times. We all have different visions of that. When you fly in a helicopter in a combat zone, there are times your pulse gets going real good. But, honest to goodness, I consider myself extremely fortunate. I was never wounded. Many of my friends were, and a number of my friends died.”
Butler was discharged from the Army in 1970 with the rank of Sergeant E5.
He said his fascination with aviation goes back to his childhood in Connecticut.
“My father would take me out to the local small airport, and I could sit there all day watching planes take off and land. He knew exactly where I was going to be,” he said.
Now splitting his time between BV and Florida, aviation is still a passion for Butler, a member of the radio controlled model airplane club in Buena Vista.
“I call it the mystery of flight. I was out this morning, advanced the throttle, put the flaps down, the plane rumbles down the runway and takes off. Put the landing gear up, put the flaps up. I get a kick out of it every time I do it,” he said.
In basic training, Butler remembers learning how to work as part of a team – a lesson he’s carried with him throughout his life.
“Some of these guys had never been away from home and away from mama. The first night, sleeping in the Barracks in Fort Jackson, there were guys who were crying,” Butler said. “You go in, there were 40 men to a barracks, 20 upstairs, 20 down. You didn’t know each other, you were just all thrown into this mixing pot. By the time we came out of basic, we were a team.”
In basic, “They break you down, cut your hair off, put you all in green uniforms, make you do all the same stuff. It taught me a lot about, physically, what I could do.’
“There’s no lone wolves out there. At least, there shouldn’t be,” he said.
Still, most of his Army buddies drifted apart after the war.
In BV, Butler joined the American Legion out of a desire to do more for the community. He also found camaraderie among others who shared the same past life experience of serving in the armed forces.
“There’s all branches: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines. It’s that common thread of having been in the military, having served the country,” he said. “It’s not that we get together and B.S. about wartime stories, it’s more about what are we doing for the community.”
Butler has been the Post’s service officer for about 4 or 5 years, he said.
“I help vets who come along,” he said. “Met with a guy yesterday, lining up his final affairs, and he wanted to know what the V.A. could do for him as far as a grave marker. Well, that’s a lot of what I do. I do it with widows who call and say ‘My husband died, what does he deserve? What can he get?’ And the truth is, you can get a stone, or a bronze plaque. They’re very nice.
“So I help these people fill out the paperwork, get it back to the V.A. Once the plaque gets back, (Post commander) Darryl Atherton and myself will go out and dig a little trench. We have a wooden form that we use, pour concrete in there, then lay the plaque into it. If they want a granite stone, we can arrange that,” Butler said.
Several years ago, Butler was approached by a veteran in his 80s who insisted that he was deserving of a medal. The man was alone in life. His wife had died years earlier, and his dog had died a few months before.
“’I’m looking for this medal I told my wife years ago I’m deserving of,’” he told Butler.
The man didn’t have any records, so Butler got in touch with the V.A.
“It’s a long story how you do it, but I got a copy of his military service records,” Butler said. The research into the man’s records took a while, complicated partially by a large fire at the National Personnel Records Center near St. Louis in 1973 that destroyed millions of records.
After months, “(the V.A.) got back to me and said, ‘Look, the medal that you’re looking for, he didn’t earn that one.’”
“However, he did earn this other one he didn’t even know about,” Butler said.
When Butler called the veteran to share what he’d found, he felt “the heartfelt warmth of that man passed over the telephone line. The fact that, A, we kept searching and B, he was going to get something,” Butler said. “And, in the hierarchy of medals, it was higher than the one he was looking for.”
After Butler had finished helping the veteran with his grave marker the other day, the man asked “What does this cost?”
“And I said to him ‘It doesn’t cost you anything, you’ve already paid for it,’” Butler said.
“’He says, ‘What do you mean?’”
“It was your service to your country that earned you the right to have this,’ Butler told him. “He was quite touched by that. He said ‘I never knew that,’ and I hear that a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.