Local businesses are reporting high traffic through the holiday weekend and the summer season in general. Owners and managers also report varying levels of concern over staffing and supply chains.
Melissa Traynham, executive director at Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, said Art in the Park July 4 was a success this year.
“We’re really happy with the attendance we had. It was nonstop all day. We got the same feedback from our vendors. More than they expected attended. They were busy and on their feet all day with customers,” she said.
Traynham reported that 30 to 40 Firecracker Walk cards were distributed at the event, and that she was waiting for data from other distribution locations. Thirteen businesses are participating this year.
Prizes are a $100 gift card at a business of the winner’s choosing, and $50 gift cards at Sorelle on U.S. 24 and The Blend on East Main Street, said Traynham.
Jan’s Restaurant on U.S. 24 South had a busy holiday weekend as well.
“We’ve been very busy. We had to close yesterday (June 5) and today because we didn’t have enough help. But we’re going to open back up tomorrow and we’re going to just be open from 6 in the morning till 2 in the afternoon, 7 days a week. That’s all we can do until we can find help,” said owner Jan Delp.
Delp said that the pandemic hadn’t hurt her business.
“Lot of carry-outs in the beginning and when we were half shut down, we sit 144 people, so at half we could still feed 75 people, which worked out very well,” she said. “I would really like to say how much I appreciate customers being patient with us while we figure out when we’ll be open and closed. They’ve been great.”
Down at Gunsmoke Travel Plaza in Johnson Village, general manager Tom Griffin says business has been good.
“Very busy this year. Sales have improved greatly,” he said.
Griffin said staffing has been difficult but is getting better.
“Could be a little better. A month ago if you’d asked me that—I was in here 70 hours a week. We’ve got a few more folks in here,” he said.
Asked about his business’s supply chain, Griffin said he was adapting.
“It’s been kind of hard to get certain things. If we can’t get some things from another vendor, we try to get them somewhere else. I’ve heard a lot of it is trying to get drivers.”
Tiffany Phelps, assistant manager at Buena Vista’s The Trailhead on East Main Street, said they were using similar methods to contend with supply chain issues.
“Certain companies we’ve had issues with receiving shipments. But for the most part we took that into consideration at the beginning of our season, and those companies we ordered early from so we wouldn’t run into issues down the line,” she said.
Phelps reported that traffic over the weekend was high.
“It was crazy. Definitely the busiest season we’ve had so far,” she said.
Crazy? Maybe, but they were ready.
“We set ourselves up with more staff than we needed, which was great for how busy we’ve been,” Phelps said.
Buena Vista True Value on U.S. 24 North has had the hardest time with supply chains and staffing.
“We’re having problems filling our shelves. The supply lines have been interrupted to where we can’t get product,” said owner Chuck Quenon. “Prices are going through the roof on just about everything. We’re down about four people, manpower-wise.”
He said that essential supplies such as electrical wiring and boxes and PVC pipes have been difficult to obtain, and that prices have increased three to fourfold.
“We’re doing the best we can with the manpower and the products we do have. We appreciate customers being patient with us,” he said.
