The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Interregional Express bus service, also known as the Bustang, stops twice daily in Buena Vista at the northeast corner of Railroad and East Main streets.
The latest route and schedule information shows that the northbound gallops through at 8:15 a.m. daily. The fares are $10 to Fairplay, $18 to Pine Junction and $24 to Denver.
Those heading the other direction can mount the Bustang at 4:30 p.m. at the same location. Southbound fares are $5 to Salida and $16 to Gunnison.
Passengers must bring their own masks and temperatures will be taken prior to departure.
Three checked bags and two carry-ons are permitted; weapons, drugs and alcohol are not.
See ridebustang.com for full details on more routes, schedules, fares and more.
