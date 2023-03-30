Applications are now open for a new incentive program encouraging Colorado-based employers to implement work-based learning programs.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced that the program was open for applications on Monday, March 27.
As part of the program, Colorado-based employers can apply for reimbursements of up to $10,000, and small businesses and those in rural communities are eligible to receive additional incentives of $100.
“Finding and keeping talented employees can be challenging in today’s job market. One proven strategy used by businesses of all sizes, in all industries, all across Colorado is work-based learning,” said Stephanie Mufic, business innovation and strategy unit manager at CDLE. “This program will provide funding to help with the start-up costs of developing work-based learning programs, including training dollars that could be used in partnership with institutions of higher education or other training providers.”
The Colorado State Legislature passed Senate Bill 22-140 in May 2022, creating the Work-Based Learning Incentive program.
The $3 million program aims to increase and expand the number of work-based learning opportunities available to youth and adults across Colorado by providing monetary incentives to employers to create new or enhance existing, work-based learning programs.
Both private and nonprofit employers are eligible to apply, including entities such as chambers of commerce, non-profit organizations, industry associations, local workforce areas, registered apprenticeship programs or local government entities.
Applications will be evaluated in the order they are received with funding available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The program runs through May 2024 or until funding runs out.
For more information including a checklist to prepare employers for the application process and instructions on how to apply, please visit wbli.cdle.co
