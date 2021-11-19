The Bureau of Land Management is preparing to conduct pile burns in nine locations this winter.
Pile burns could occur as early as November 2021 or any time through March 2022, depending on favorable weather and fuel moisture conditions.
Stone Cabin, one of nine BLM burns in southeastern Colorado, will ignite 50 hand and machine piles sometime this winter. The surrounding fuels are ponderosa pine and Douglas fir.
The burn is located near U.S. 24 about 14 miles northwest of Buena Vista, 16 miles south of Leadville and immediately east of Clear Creek Reservoir.
The purpose of the pile burns is to remove slash left behind from timber harvests and previous fuels-thinning treatments.
These timber harvests and fuels treatments remove beetle-killed timber and other woody fuels, reducing the risk of future catastrophic wildfire. They also help create various stages of plant succession, which is critical to the health of fire-adapted ecosystems.
Visible smoke from the pile burns should be expected throughout the day when burning, mostly during the warmest part of the day. With cooler evening temperatures, smoke may linger and accumulate in low-lying areas. Signage may be posted around areas where burning is occurring.
