BLM Rocky Mountain District Fire crews completed the Midland-Mt. Harvard Estates pile burn Jan. 5. Crews burned approximately 1,000 piles over 100 acres. This 325-acre fuels reduction project is north of Buena Vista on BLM-managed lands adjacent to the Mt. Harvard Estates and Colorado Midland subdivisions. The first phase of the project began in 2016 and a second occurred in 2018. The last of the 2018 piles were burned this year.