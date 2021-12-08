The mind behind last September’s 2-day “Renewal” concert and previous years’ “Campout for a Cause,” Scotty Stoughton, provided an after action report at a community meeting at Asian Palate on Dec. 2.
He said the meeting had no particular agenda beyond building a stronger community connection and gathering some feedback on his event at the Meadows on Sept. 24 and 25 of this past year.
“I hope there’s people here that have something negative to say, which sounds weird,” he said in a preamble to the report. “Let’s get together and sit next to me and let’s have a conversation. We might walk out of here disagreeing completely, but I have nothing against you.”
“I come here a lot. I love paddling these rivers. I’m usually camped out at the Meadows and I’m usually doing a lot of hiking. So I don’t necessarily get to meet and greet a lot of people,” he said. “I want to now come to your business and knock on the door and chat. We want to build community and we want to be here for a long time.”
Stoughton described his east coast roots and career as a musician, then promoter and producer.
“Ten years ago I created Winterwondergrass, which really was the first big festival that I did,” he said. “We’re in Steamboat Springs, the resort formerly called Squaw Valley, and then I launched one in Vermont.”
He told the crowd of about 40 people about building and developing his concert events over years and the effect of the pandemic on his industry. He said he caught the coronavirus twice and saw many of his projects cancelled just as they were poised to mature and become sustainable.
Stoughton’s after action report briefly described how national touring artist Billy Strings became involved and interested. It ran through the planning and permitting of the event and provided a recap of the event itself.
“The whole goal is to just fit into the community,” he said. “Renewal, we kept it very isolated. I don’t think we taxed the community at all. And we did that mindfully.
“We had thought about doing a special event on Thursday in town. I was talking about doing a free show on Sunday at The Lawn – let’s drive everybody into the community. It works really well in Steamboat and Squaw and in Vermont. They love it and it’s an awesome way to spread it out.
“I’m all ears on ideas to help the business community or stay away, knowing that they still spend a lot of money here if people don’t want them to come downtown,” he said. “I’m just waiting to hear from the business community what they want.”
1,500 locals and 3,500 out-of-towners from 30 states attended, according to Stoughton’s report. No security issues and only minor medical issues were reported. He said one metric he hopes to improve is waste diversion.
“40% is okay. We were challenged with not being able to compost and being a little bit more mindful with COVID. My other festivals were more like 70% so we look to achieve a much higher waste diversion,” he said of keeping event waste out of landfills.
Stoughton shared testimonials from locals on how the event went. A few were present at the meeting. “Amazing” was a recurring adjective and the featured comments said the event was family friendly while featuring world-class musicians.
The report wrapped up attempting to quantify an economic impact. While trying to keep the event self-contained, Stoughton still estimated a sizable boon from the two day event, and said the numbers he presented were conservative.
“The direct stuff is easy. We spent $139,000 on local hotels, motels, catering, local staff, local vendors and local businesses,” he said. Further direct investment from the report included over $23,000 to Chaffee County, which included fees for traffic management and sound reporting.
“We paid $4,500 for sound monitoring per the county’s request, which was a great idea because now we have numbers,” he said.
The data showed the event never exceeded the limits agreed to by the county commissioners during the permitting process.
“If we get the chance to grow a little bit, I have no intention of a bigger sound system, bigger stage, change in the times. Not at all,” he said. The main stage shut down at 10 p.m. for this past year’s event.
Traffic management was made more challenging due to initial investments in signage and staffing shortages resulting from permit delays. Stoughton said more preparation time and the investments already made into signage would help his company coordinate traffic management in prospective future events.
Further economic impacts were reported as indirect investment, which is more difficult to report precisely, he said.
“This is an extremely conservative metric that we used here, which indicates 5,300 people spent a minimum on gas, a minimum on supplies, and at least one meal in town,” he said. “That’s a huge underestimate. In every other county that I work with ... they indicate an ROI of probably double that.”
The estimated figure for indirect investment was $424,000, bringing the total economic impact to local revenues of $586,000.
“Special events are a great way to inspire the community to get people to come in,” he said. “If it’s a low year on the river and they’re not coming to run rivers but there’s a few special events, they’re still coming – they’re going to the motels and hotels and helping all of us live in mountain communities.”
Stoughton said his company broke even on the event. He had used his own house as collateral to help fund it.
“I would like to be able to bring in a few more thousand people,” he said. “I feel very confident that that will not change the dynamic of the event at all. That space is big and it’s gorgeous.”
He said his future plans include step-wise expansion and conscientious limits.
“I have no desire to do more than 10,000,” he said. “And I think a great number for us would be to do 7,500 next year, come back in and see if we can get to 85 (hundred) and sit right there.”
“We are incredibly humbled and excited at the thought of having a partner like Scotty committed to investing in Chaffee County for the next few years, and hopefully longer if he can get the support and permits he requires to create and build upon these opportunities here,” said local business owner Robin Vega.
“His goal is to be ‘a perfect partner for an evolving and delicate community.’ Scotty wants nothing more than to fit in seamlessly with our culture, not negatively impact it,” she said. “I do hope we let him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.