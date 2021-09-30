14erFest’s Vitamin B group ride drew three locals Sunday morning.
The trio met at the Black Burro vendor tent on East Main Street before catching a ride to the entrance to Fourmile Recreation Management Area and making their way from there to the Vitamin B trailhead 6 miles north off CR 377.
Only one of the riders had previous experience riding the Vitamin B trail. Brandon Ove said he had also participated in Saturday’s Mount Antero 4x4 crossover activity.
“Fun, flowy stuff. Technical stuff. Couple broken bikes, some blood,” he said, chuckling. “It’s the premier ride of the 14erFest.”
Ove said he’s lived in Buena Vista about 4 years. Vitamin B was his favorite trail, along with Unchained and Broken Boyfriend South, he said.
Following the Vitamin B ride the three friends took a table outside Black Burro Bikes to reflect on the day’s ride.
“That was fun, man. It was good. Good crew,” said David Hoyt, a BV native.
“Other than the ride itself, one of the best parts is it’s the first time I got to ride with these people,” said Ove. “And it was his first time on the trail. So not just riding the trail but showing him the trail and riding with a friend.”
“And it was a beautiful day,” said Glen Bell.
