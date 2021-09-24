The Colorado Department of Transportation will perform paving operations Mon. through Thu., Sept. 27–30 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 24 and 285 near Johnson Village.
Motorists will encounter full stops, lane shifts and one-lane alternating traffic guided by flagging personnel.
Travelers can expect up to 20 minute delays and should allow themselves extra travel time.
A speed reduction of 40 MPH will be in place and drivers should slow down and use extreme caution when approaching and driving through the work zone.
Motorists are urged to be aware of work crews and heavy equipment.
