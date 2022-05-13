By Trustee and former Mayor Pro Tem Libby Fey took the position of mayor April 26 during the board of directors meeting.
Fey stated no official goal for her office as mayor, only to continue to help the town aa it continues to grow.
“After being a trustee for 4 years I am now the mayor of Buena Vista. I have lived in Colorado for 45 years and in Buena Vista for over 10 years. I am happy to be involved in planning for the future and preserving our precious assets,” Libby Fey said.
Taking Libby’s place as Mayor Pro Tem is Gina Lucrezi who was chosen after some deliberation between the members of the board.
Trustee Devin Rowe was also considered for the position by the board and it was suggested that the position’s term of 4 years be shortened to 2 years to allow both trustees to have the opportunity of taking the position.
However Rowe declined the position due to scheduling conflicts and instead voted for Lucrezi to take the position. Lucrezi was agreed upon unanimously.
“As Mayor Pro Tem, one of the things I’m most hopeful for in regards to the board, is for more communication and educational opportunities. There is so much information to take in and so many moving pieces to navigate. I believe we can make the best decisions when we’ve had time to fully understand the topic matter, and then discuss it at length. I choose long-term strategy over short-term thinking,” Lucrezi said.
Entering the board is Sue Cobb who moved to BV in 2019. Cobb comes to the board with 20 years of experience in municipal government and with an extra 10 years running her own business helping nonprofits.
“I care a great deal about how our community moves into the future, and I wanted to be part of the leadership that guides how we do that. I believe I bring relevant government and communications experience to help address our challenges, embrace our opportunities and maintain Buena Vista as the special place it is,” Cobb said.
Also joining the board again is Mark Jenkins who served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the town of Buena Vista from 2014 to 2016, and was a trustee from 2016 to 2020. Jenkins expressed his priorities for his term as trustee will focus on helping resolve the growth and development issues of the town.
“These concerns, water availability, essential infrastructure, capacity of the school system and emergency services and affordable housing, mirror those that are being discussed at the state level relative to the carrying capacity of all communities in Colorado and the state as a whole,” Jenkins said
