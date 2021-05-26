Buena Vista swept the first two doubleheaders of the spring/summer baseball season.
The Demons won at Salida Wednesday 12-10 and 14-9, then tamed the CSCS Lions 15-5 and 12-6 in their home opener Monday.
“We did a really good job up and down the lineup offensively, hitting a number of balls really hard and creating traffic on bases in almost every inning,” BV coach Greg Perrin said. “That makes it tough for opposing pitchers, runners create stress for pitchers.
“I thought Jake Duncan and Luke Reavis both threw very well in their initial starts of the season,” he said.
Winning pitchers Duncan worked 4 innings in the 12-10 win and Reavis pitched 4 in the 14-9 win.
“We didn’t do a good job of closing the door on Salida and made two lopsided games get too close for comfort,” Perrin said. “We did that by allowing too many walks, definitely a focus for us moving forward – throw strikes and take our chances.”
The Demons rose to the occasion, he said.
“Overall, I was really pleased with our effort and focus,” Perrin said. “Tough draw to open up with only a week of practice after spring football and have your arch rival on the schedule first. The guys did a great job of rising to the challenge.”
Quinn Philips led the Demons in the 12-10 win with 3-for-5 with 2 runs batted in, Zandon Mitchell was 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored and 1 driven in and leadoff hitter Cole Reavis was 2-for-5 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI. Luke Reavis was 2-4, 2 RBI and Seth Moss was 3-for-4.
Isaac Bearss led BV in the 14-9 win with a home run, double and 5 RBI in a 2-for-5 effort. Phillips was 2-for-3 with 3 runs and 2 RBI.
Buena Vista had “another strong offensive showing” against Colorado Springs Christian School, Perrin said of the 15-5 and 12-6 wins Monday at home.
“Philips has done a phenomenal job so far offensively hitting number 9 in the order for us and making our lineup strong from top to bottom,” Perrin said.
“He’s getting on base and the guys like Cole Reavis and Zandon Mitchell and Isaac Bearss are really hitting baseballs on the screws and producing runs.”
Philips was 2-for-4 with 2 R, Cole Reavis was 3-for-5 with 3 R and 2 RBI and Bearss 3-for-3 with a triple and 5 RBI.
“Jake Duncan was solid in his start of the first game for us and Caleb Camp did a really good job of coming in and getting the final six outs in his varsity debut,” Perrin said. Duncan was 0-for-4 at the plate but scored 3 runs after walking twice and reaching on an error. Luke Reavis also was hitless in one official at-bat while scoring 3 runs after walking twice and being hit by a pitch.
Mitchell was also 2-for-3 with 1 R and 3 RBI.
“I thought game 2 really showed our team depth as we knew we have quick turnaround with Monte Vista Wednesday, so we had to throw a bunch of guys,” Perrin said. “Seth Moss, Zandon Mitchell and Haden Camp all did a really good job of throwing strikes and forcing CSCS to put the ball in play.”
Nine players scored the dozen runs for BV with Danny Martin, Cole Reavis and Mitchell each scoring twice. Danny Cordova was 2-for-4 with a run and 3 RBI.
“We cleaned up some loose defense from game one and made some good plays in the field, led by Quinn,” Perrin said.
The Demons host Monte Vista at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday at the Buena Vista River Park field and travels to Florence Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.