The annual Buena Vista Spelling Bee was held April 10 at Avery Parsons Elementary School.
It was a resounding success with our largest number of spellers yet,” said spokeswoman Jennifer McMurry of AvP said. “We had 94 spellers, including 12 from DPCA.
“Our own local Subway provided each speller with a free kids meal certificate in honor of the work that the kids put in practicing the spelling words,” she said. “Thank you to the 25 volunteers that helped run the bee smoothly. Congratulations to all the spellers.”
