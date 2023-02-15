The Demons wrestling team heads to the 2023 CHSAA State Wrestling Championships Feb. 16-18.
Ten Buena Vista wrestlers will be competing at the Ball Arena in Denver.
In addition to JJ Medina and Carter Stromer, the team headed to state includes brothers Eli and Abel Flowers, Colton and Tucker Montoya, Teigan and David Arellano and Caleb and Haden Camp.
Coach Jared Todd is proud of his boys for showing the self-discipline to make it through “a long, grueling season” full of weight management and morning and evening workouts. However, qualifying for state is hardly the end.
“We’re not satisfied making it to state; it’s an accomplishment,” Todd says. “The culture we have in our program is we not only qualify for state, we’re going to go down there, win matches, win medals and get to the top of the podium.”
While four sets of brothers may be unique, family ties are nothing new in Buena Vista wrestling.
Carlos, Issac and Christopher Hutchings all hit the mats at the Pepsi Center in Denver for the 2019 Class 2A State Wrestling Championships.
Two Hutchings brothers wrestled numerous other state meets together before and after the trio competed in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.