When students at the Buena Vista school district return from Thanksgiving break, they’ll return to in-person learning, said superintendent Lisa Yates in a letter to families Friday.
In an update Monday, Yates said that two positive cases in the middle school had been identified.
The district is working with Chaffee County Public Health to trace those who may have been in contact with the cases, she said.
One of the students had been out of school for a week, and the other had not been in school for “the majority of the week,” Yates said.
“There is no plan to shift to AM/PM or remote learning the week after Thanksgiving. This is an intentional decision. We recognize Salida School District has chosen a different path forward with a shift to remote learning the week after break. We will continue to use our effective strategy of strong mitigation in our buildings along with targeted quarantine to support our community in reducing transmission,” Yates said.
Last week, Salida School District superintendent David Blackburn announced in a letter to district families that Salida schools would be “100% remote for all buildings” for the week following Thanksgiving break.
While Yates’s letter Friday confirms the Buena Vista school district’s intention to return to in-person learning Nov. 30, she said the district is “recognizing, as we have since the opening of school, remote shifts may be needed for some.”
Yates said that travel to interact with extended family and friends over the Thanksgiving holiday was not recommended.
“Families who travel and decide to self-quarantine will do so as ‘absences’ and we will work with families as we do for typical absent students, not ‘remote learning,’” Yates said. “Your child’s teachers will work to provide make up work and needed practice and the office will record as excused absences.”
