The Buena Vista school district returned from winter break last week and resumed the school year with “very few confirmed cases,” said superintendent Lisa Yates said in her Monday morning release.
Yates then said at the district school board’s meeting Monday evening that after the morning report had been released, the district received word of a household that had tested positive, which impacted both Avery-Parsons Elementary and Buena Vista Middle School.
“The good news is, I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to use testing to get students back sooner,” Yates told the board.
“The impact was in one classroom at the elementary school, and our plan is – the communication that’s gone out – is for those parents, of course it’s voluntary, bring their students to be tested Monday morning, and if it’s negative they’ll be able to come back to school that Tuesday. Before they’d be out for 2 weeks with that old 14-day plan.”
The middle school students will return after a 10-day quarantine, she said.
Yates reported that there is one new case in the district at Buena Vista High School.
In her weekly update, Yates said that the district “would likely shift to general reporting of cases, rather than a specific count by school in coming weeks.”
In addition to the weekly updates released every Monday morning, Yates said that her weekly Zoom calls on Monday at 5 p.m. would also continue.
