The Buena Vista school district posted straight zeroes on this week’s report card monitoring COVID-19 cases impacting the district.
“We had no new cases associated with our schools this week,” said district superintendent Lisa Yates in her succinct weekly Monday morning update.
Cases have been trending downward in recent weeks as vaccines are distributed. Last week, the district reported one case. Yates reported two cases the week of March 1 and one case the week of Feb 22.
The school conducted a testing clinic of over 25 students the first week in March in response to a small quarantine the week prior, and found no new positive cases.
That week, staff from BV Drug, as well as school nurses Katy Martin and Krystal Harms and Chaffee County EMS gave out second vaccine doses to district staff on Friday on the school campus.
