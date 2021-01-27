Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates said Monday in her weekly update that the district had four confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Later that evening, Yates reported to the district board of directors that two more positive cases had been found in the middle school.
The cases, two at Buena Vista High School and two at Chaffee County High School, are confined to two households and a single case, Yates said in her weekly update.
Yates also briefed the board on the district’s upcoming vaccination protocols.
“We will keep working on it. I had a conversation with (Salida school district superintendent) David Blackburn and Andrea (Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director) today,” Yates said. “What we do know is there’s quantity in the county right now in the hospital and some of our local clinics now. So if we get enough of the 70+ (age group), now what?
“The county’s having to answer that question for themselves. And at the state level there’s question of, once you hit that 70-and-over population, you should give it back to the state so it can be more equally distributed across the state. I don’t think we’ll be giving it back, but we’ll be distributing less, and that makes the county nervous.”
Yates estimated that educators would begin receiving vaccinations in March.
Also in the update, Yates linked a survey for the district’s Comprehensive Post-Secondary Readiness program evaluation.
As part of a 5-year cycle of program review, including the district’s industrial arts, foods, seminar, advisory, business courses and civics programs are evaluated on how they contribute to skills and qualities deemed necessary for success after high school.
