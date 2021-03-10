In her weekly morning update Monday, Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates said that the district had one case of COVID-19 associated with its schools.
The case was in Buena Vista High School, Yates reported. The case resulted in a small group quarantine.
The school conducted a testing clinic of over 25 students Friday related to last week’s quarantine, she said, and found no new positive cases.
“Another clinic will be held on Monday morning (or this week) for a hopeful return to school for this last small group quarantined,” Yates said.
In the update, Yates thanked staff from BV Drug, as well as school nurses Katy Martin and Krystal Harms and Chaffee County EMS for giving out second vaccine doses to district staff on Friday on school grounds.
“This allowed us to continue with important professional learning for our staff,” Yates said.
In an update given later that evening to the district’s board of directors, Yates said that the recent trends toward fewer cases of COVID impacting the district were “further evidence that we have a lot of strong mitigation tactics in place.”
