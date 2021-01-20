The Buena Vista school district reported eight confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in its schools Monday morning.
“Please note the cases are confined to two households and a single case,” said district superintendent Lisa Yates in her weekly update press release.
Yates reported one positive case at The Grove preschool, 3 at Avery-Parsons Elementary School, 2 at Buena Vista Middle School and 2 at Chaffee County High School.
“The recent cases have presented as stuffy noses and small colds. Please remember to keep your child home with even minor symptoms. This will always be our very best strategy in keeping each other healthy, even when COVID is not so much a part of our everyday experience,” Yates said in the release. “When we each stay home when sick, we limit spread most importantly, but also reduce those who need to be quarantined.”
The Colorado High School Athletic Association’s Season B sports began Monday, and the school district scheduled a Zoom meeting on at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 20.
BVSD athletic director Troy Baker to answer questions about what guidances from Chaffee County Public Health, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and CHSAA mean for athletes and spectators.
Season B games will begin without spectators, but BVHS will live stream games via our Youtube channels: BVHS Athletics and BVMS Athletics, separate channels for high and middle school teams.
Buena Vista is scheduled to open Season B Tuesday, Jan. 26 when the boys host Gunnison in the White gym and the girls make the road trip over Monarch Pass to Gunnison.
Demon wrestlers are scheduled to participate in a quad tournament at Florence Saturday, Jan. 30
Basketball returns to the hardwoods Monday, Feb. 1 when the girls host Colorado Springs Christian School and the boys head to the Springs to take on CSCS.
