Buena Vista school district superintendent Lisa Yates reported five cases of coronavirus impacting the district Monday.
“We continue to see a stable case count,” Yates said.
According to numbers Yates released Monday morning, there is one case in Avery-Parsons Elementary School and in the district staff, and three cases at Buena Vista High School.
In the coming weeks, Yates will cease including the case count for each individual school in her weekly report, shifting to general case counts throughout the district.
District staff who wished to be vaccinated against the virus were able to do so on Friday, she said.
Yates is continuing to host weekly meetings on Zoom every Monday beginning at 5 p.m. to keep families up to date on how the district is managing COVID019.
“The meeting allows time for exchange of information and questions related to the written update,” Yates said.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88194973396?pwd=OXl3MTdoeElCSXFoWDRBOUkvWHFFdz09 and use the meeting ID 88194973396 and password 5it5xX or listen by phone at 1-253-215-8782
