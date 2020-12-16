Two new cases were reported at Chaffee County High School, district superintendent Lisa Yates said Monday morning.
All classes and schools are still in-person, however, as “Neither individual was at school so have not had close contacts at school,” Yates said.
There are several individuals or households in the district who are quarantined while they await test results or with a family member in isolation, she said.
Last week, Yates reported 5 cases at BVHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.