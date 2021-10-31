Buena Vista schools superintendent Lisa Yates issued a notice on Oct. 28 that school will not be in session on Monday, Nov. 1. Extra-curricular activities remain scheduled and the Boys & Girls Club will be open both Monday and Friday all day, while classes are not in session.
"BV Schools will have a NO SCHOOL pause day," the notice said. "This additional non-student day is for two reasons: 1) we have a real potential of being understaffed in some of our positions as a result of the impact of illness and this allows us time to make adjustments and ensure continued quality instruction; 2) we have the opportunity to extend a weekend for more at-home rest for those with symptoms."
The notice goes on to report current case numbers in BV schools as percentages. The numbers have not yet reached the 4% trigger-point previously indicated as prompting interventions by the response team.
Nevertheless, the sudden increases observed in the past two weeks have led the administration to take preemptive action.
"We all recognize that eliminating risk is clearly not our current (or maybe future) reality with COVID, so we must continue to mitigate risk and at the same time attend to the social, mental, and academic well-being of our children," said Yates. "We must hold both together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.