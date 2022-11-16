Buena Vista Middle and High school honored 27 veterans on Nov. 11 with breakfast and an assembly.
Paper poppies crafted by the middle school art classes were distributed to the special guests and staff.
The school choir sang “My America,” by Joyce Eilers and the band performed “Star Spangled Banner,” arranged by John Philip Sousa and “The Armed Forces on Parade” by Andrew Balent.
Middle school principal John Emilsson delivered a speech on Veterans Day, including its beginning in 1919 as Armistice Day established by President Woodrow Wilson to honor soldiers both alive and dead that fought in World War I. It was marked for the ceasefire that took place on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, bringing an end to World War I. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law that changed Armistice Day to Veterans Day.
“Unlike Memorial Day which honors those who have fallen in the line of duty, Veterans Day is a day to serve and recognize and give thanks to all veterans who may have perished but also are alive and well to this day,” Emilsson stated.
He also played a video tribute to Veterans Day for the assembly.
“I thought it went great,” said Sarah Flowers, BVHS student council advisor and social studies teacher. “I think this is the biggest turnout we’ve ever had. Buena Vista Middle and High schools started combining in their Veterans Day efforts a few years ago, and I think it’s awesome for the kids to see the sacrifices that have been made for them and the community of veterans they have around them.”
Emilsson felt much the same way as Flowers, though he admitted that the emotional impact that the video left on him created a challenge. “I can crack jokes in front of a large crowd all day, but when it comes to things that matter, I get all teared up,” he said. “But I thought it was great, and that was probably the most vets we’ve ever had. It was a great turnout for sure.”
Also helping out with this event, student council members Makenna St. John and Aleah Urbine were happy with the results and the recognition given to the veterans.
“Personally, I’m just thankful that all of the vets in my family came home and that I can celebrate that,” St. John said.
For Urbine, getting everything wrapped up and ready for Veterans Day by Thursday was a bit hectic, but in the end, she was happy with how it turned out.
“I think it really showed how important it is to honor all of the vets,” she said. “I am also lucky enough to have everyone who served come home. It truly is incredibly important to me to have these people still in my life and be able to take this day and honor what they have done and celebrate that. I think it’s so important to teach that to the younger generations and to really respect and celebrate everything they’ve done for us.”
“It’s something that pulls the generations together some, too, and reminds us all what we have to be grateful for,” Flowers added. “I love that we prioritize that.”
The many veterans present appreciated the recognition given by the school.
“It’s a good thing,” said Larry Duba, combat medic in Vietnam in 1970 through 1971. “Good people and information about us.”
“We didn’t get a whole lot of appreciation when we left Vietnam,” said Joe Gilden, Navy communications technician in Vietnam from 1968 to 1972. “It makes me feel good.”
Gilden also visited High Country Bank’s luncheon for Veterans Day and appreciated the recognition that veterans receive from the community.
“The school is wonderful. It’s really nice. We’ve been treated very well since we came here,” said Air Force colonel Bill Crimmel who was looking forward to hearing the band play.
Not only did Crimmel fly many airplanes in his military career, he also worked on the first space shuttle flight out of Mission Control Center in Houston, Texas, as well as working for Dick Cheney when he was Secretary of Defense.
His last assignment, he said, had him as commander of the European Office of Aerospace Research and Development in London, England.
