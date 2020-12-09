The Buena Vista school district reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 within the district Monday, however, none of these cases resulted in school-related close contacts, superintendent Lisa Yates said.
All classes and schools returned to in-person learning after a district-wide shift to remote last week, which followed the weeklong Thanksgiving break. Because of that 2-week remote period, Yates said, none of the positive cases were in school.
“Because of the good practices of staff and families by staying home while awaiting test results or when symptomatic, as well as the remote learning week for our high school, we do not have wide spread impacts of quarantine. Thank you! “ Yates said.
The district also has several families and staff who are quarantined due to close contacts outside of school, she said.
Of the 8 reported cases, five are in Buena Vista High School, two are in Avery Parsons Elementary and one is in the Grove early school, Yates said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.