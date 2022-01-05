Mila Belle Green
Mila Belle Green was born at 5:31 p.m., Jan. 1, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.
Mila’s parents are Kyle and Jessica Green of Buena Vista.
Mila has one sister, London, 6.
Grandparents are Teri Martin of Nathrop, Jon and Teresa Bernhard of Buena Vista, and Michael and Marion of Greeley.
Great-grandparents are Doug and Carolyn Green of Buena Vista.
