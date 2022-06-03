The old Chaffee County Courthouse with the cupola on top at 511 E. Main St. was the first major courthouse in the county.
The courthouse was designed by the British architect George Edward King. It took over 2 years to build.
At first they planned to use stone but because brick was made in the area the contractor was allowed to use brick. It also saved over $1,000. As in any building project, delays and changes slowed down the construction.
One of the delays was collecting the $5,000 from the Buena Vista Land Company. At last the building and jail were completed and the final payment of $1,500 was made on April 12, 1883.
The final cost of the new courthouse was $25,000. The building has 16-inch walls, wood floors and 12-foot ceilings.
All the county offices were in the building and the courtroom upstairs was used for court, trials and many other events.
The architectural feature of the courthouse is Italian Villa style. Characteristics of the courthouse are the cupola, quoins, hipped roof, bracketed eaves, pediments and round-headed windows.
The windows are all two sashed and double hung, in clusters of twos or threes. The main doorway also has a segmental label, which lies above the architrave with a transom and double-leafed door. The cupola is topped with a weathervane.
The courthouse is a single detached structure made of brick set in courses of stretcher bond over a foundation of coursed ashlar. The building has two stories over a ¾ basement with an attic. The building has 16-inch walls, wood floors and 12-foot ceilings
The first county seat was in Granite where the courthouse was a two-story log frame building. After the election in November 1880, Buena Vista won the right to be the county seat. The election was questioned, and it was rumored that $5,000 was offered in cash from the Buena Vista Land Company and another $5,000 from Buena Vista citizens to swing the vote to Buena Vista.
Some of the Granite citizens felt Buena Vistans voted more than once. Granite was unwilling to give up the county records so a group of Buena Vista men took it upon themselves to take a railroad engine and flatcar to Granite where they broke into the log courthouse and stole the records and the safe and transported them to Buena Vista.
Until the new courthouse was built the county seat was believed to be in the rock-wooden building, formerly the Jailhouse, now the Slammer on East Main Street.
The county seat remained in Buena Vista for 45 years. In the election of 1928 the seat went to Salida by a vote of 2,288 to 942. The county seat was moved to the new courthouse in Salida in 1932 and the old courthouse was sold to the Buena Vista school district for one dollar. The 12 grades of the school moved into the courthouse in the fall of 1933.
The deed restriction on the land the courthouse sits on stipulates it must be used by a non-profit such as county, school or museum. If it is used by a for-profit business, the land reverts to the original owners descendants.
It housed the entire school first through twelfth for 24 years, until the town began growing in 1954. In 1972, the building was no longer used as a school and threatened with demolition. Buena Vista Heritage was formed in 1974 to save and restore the building.
The school district sold the building for one dollar to the town of Buena Vista with the stipulation that the Buena Vista Heritage Museum would lease the building. The townspeople voted in 2007 to sell the building to B.V. Heritage as the town did not want the upkeep and responsibility.
With grant money obtained from the Bicentennial fund in 1976 and matching funds from the citizens of Buena Vista, the first restoration of the Courthouse was done.
Many of the hardwood floors had been warped by water leaking from the steam radiators which had frozen. This water also ruined the ceilings in downstairs rooms. The two downstairs rooms were the first to be redone. The museum opened in summer of 1976 with these two rooms.
The upstairs of the Courthouse houses the Model Railroad layout, depicting the three railroads that came into the Buena Vista area in the 1880s. The Model Railroad club was formed and began their layout in 1984.
This model railroad is a historically accurate portrayal of the three railroads which came into Buena Vista in the 1880s.
The entire first floor is filled with historical artifacts from the area. Upstairs is a research room containing periodicals, newspapers and over 2,000 historic photographs. The museum is open seven days a week during the summer months and by appointment the rest of the year.
The courtroom is available for rent and used for weddings and other events. The courtroom was home to the Chaffee County on the Arts group for about 10-12 years, in 1984 to 1996, until they moved to Colorado Mountain College,
The Courthouse has had many repairs done on it over the years. The Heritage members refinished the hard wood floors replaced ceiling damaged by water and painted and restored walls.
With grants from the State Historical Fund, a central heating system was installed in about 1989. With funds raised locally, and donations from Glenn McGowan, the chandeliers in the courtroom and the elevator were installed, making the building handicap accessible.
In the last 10 years more grants were obtained from the State Historic Fund for many repairs. A new roof and a refurnished Cupola were the first projects. Six windows have been replaced this past winter. Verizon is leasing space in the cupola for their cell phone tower.
This old building has seen a lot of Buena Vista History pass through it. It has been home to public offices, school classes, the library and is now used and enjoyed by people of all ages.
