Buena Vista’s annual Christmas Opening is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, filling the day with festivities and local shopping opportunities. Activities include the Polar Plunge, the Ugly Sweater 5k, and a Chili Cook-Off, among others.
Heather Rupska, director of the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, says they started planning back in October.
The chamber also had nearly 25 volunteers show up on Monday, Nov. 21, to help set up Christmas Card Lane, an annual display of billboard-like Christmas cards from local businesses and organizations along U.S. 24.
“I am so excited about the partnerships that have been made this year in bringing this all together,” she says. “It really was a cohesive effort in the beginning like starting back in October with the library, with the BV Heritage Museum, with the town, with all of the entities … That’s never happened before.”
With a full day of events available, Rupska’s main advice is to make a plan to ensure visitors can see and try everything possible.
“Plan on starting around 7 a.m. and spending your day with your community,” Rupska said. “It’s going to be a nice full day.”
The BV Chocolate Walk – Dec. 3 and 4
Collect chocolate treats from participating local businesses as you explore Buena Vista. After filling your card with stamps, return it to the BV Chamber for the chance to win prizes donated by local businesses, including cash prizes of up to $500.
Participants must purchase a card through the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce. Cards can be picked up starting Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 at the Chamber’s office, located at 111 E Main St.
Cards will also be available on Dec. 3 at the Heritage Museum, 506 E Main St. Participants in the Ugly Sweater 5k will receive a Chocolate Walk card with their registration.
Photos With Santa – Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Santa will be at the Heritage Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 am until 4 pm for photos.
This year, Santa is partnering with the BV High School Yearbook Club. They’ll be accepting recommended $5 donations for digital images.
Sessions are approximately 3 minutes per family (not per child).
After your session, the Yearbook Club will also be offering prints for $5. This event is sponsored by First Colorado Land Office.
Chili Cook-Off – Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Attendees can sample chili and cast their vote for the winning recipe while perusing gifts at the BV Heritage Gift Shop.
Ugly Sweater 5k & Fun Run – Dec. 3, 10 a.m. (Fun Run) and 10:30 a.m. (5k)
Participants can don their best ugly holiday sweaters for an on-foot tour of Buena Vista. All 5k registrants will receive a Chocolate Walk card.
Young runners (ages 0-5) can join the Fun Run through South Main before the 5k, and all Fun Runners will receive a special holiday prize. Online registration will stay open up to Race Day.
Races will start and finish in South Main. For more information and to register online, visit oneloveendurance.com/ugly-sweater-5k.html
Polar Plunge in The Arkansas River – Dec. 3, 12 p.m.
Come down to the South Main River Park for the annual Polar Plunge in support of the BVHS Student Council’s Toys for Tikes. Participants can register on the morning of the plunge and donate to the Toys for Tikes drive.
Local Author Fair – Dec. 3, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
The Buena Vista Public Library’s annual Local Author Fair brings local authors together to meet fans and help with holiday shopping.
Visitors can meet published authors, purchase signed copies, and enter a book raffle.
Starting at noon, award-winning writer and teacher Rachel Weaver will host a workshop on structure, characterization, arc, scene work and thematic elements in the writing process.
Holiday Artisan Craft Fair – Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Local artisans will have their wares on display. Come find unique holiday gifts!
Parade of Lights – Dec. 3, 5:15 pm
Layer up and come to Main Street for the annual Parade of Lights.
The parade will run the length of Main Street, ending at Railroad St., where Santa will recite “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” and kick off the community tree lighting.
More information about Christmas Opening events can be found on the chamber’s website, buenavistacolorado.org/christmas-opening/
