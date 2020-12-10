The town of Buena Vista Parks and Recreation Department released new guidelines Thursday, canceling all ongoing indoor sports programming scheduled through December, following Colorado Public Health’s decision to move the county to orange on the COVID-19 severity dial.
“Moving into the orange level has altered the guidelines that BV Rec has been using to operate safely since we resumed our program offerings in June,” said Recreation Department director Earl Richmond. “We will be monitoring the ongoing situation and will reassess future group sports programming opportunities in early January.”
Canceled programs include adult open gym volleyball and open gym adult pickleball.
Richmond also said that the Demon Diggers youth volleyball program for the fall was cancelled.
