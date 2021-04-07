For the third week in a row, Buena Vista schools reported no cases in superintendent Lisa Yates’s Monday update.
In other district news, Yates shared that, while students took time off during spring break, school resource officer Megan DiGirolamo had a busy week.
The Buena Vista Police Department, with the help of the school district, hosted a Crisis Intervention Team training for local law enforcement.
“CIT helps officers recognize people struggling with mental health issues or in mental crisis, and aids in getting these individuals the proper help and resources. CIT-Youth is a 3-day training focusing on adolescent development and behavioral health concerns specific to young people,” Yates said. “A cornerstone of CIT-Youth training is the extensive use of highly realistic and emotionally intense role play scenarios using professional actors to portray people in crisis. Having a better understanding of adolescents and how to interact with adolescents in crisis was a good way for Buena Vista Police Department officers to learn new skills in de-escalation and communication.”
The BVPD celebrated Autism Awareness Day on April 2 by meeting with students from Keathley’s Korner, checking out PD’s patrol cars.
“DiGirolamo talked with the kids about important topics, like the use of 911, what to do if they get lost, and how police officers are there to help them,” Yates said.
