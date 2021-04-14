Buena Vista won its first volleyball match of the spring season with a 3-match victory over South Park April 1.
The Lady Demons fell in four games in a conference match at Ellicott Saturday.
Buena Vista topped Fairplay’s South Park 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 at home Thursday.
“South Park is a smaller school but has one of the best teams they have had,” Buena Vista coach Jamie Page said. “It was very competitive and I felt we matched up well against one another.
“Our girls kept their errors down, we had a great serve receive game that kept our setters in system and able to run our offense easily,” Page said. “Offensively we had one of our best matches hitting.”
Stella Dawson led BV with 6 kills and Sara Shanahan and Atlanta Hargrove had 5 each. Shanahan added 4 blocks.
Mitchek Colley led BV with 10 assists and Susie Chupp had 8 while Tanner Richmond had 16 digs and Dawson and Chupp 10 each.
Page said she thought BV matched up well in a 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19 loss “that could have gone either way” at Ellicott.
“We had a few critical errors at inopportune times for us,” Page said. “We won the serving ‘in’ and passing game, they won the aces and attacking game.
“The back row did a great job adjusting to their offensive hits and the girls played well at the net,”she said, noting the girls battled and came back from a deficit in the 4th game to come up just a little short.
“The girls are continually trying to up our offensive game by making changes to their approach and being mindful about their swings. It is a work in progress and they continue to show growth. When it all comes together with our defense we will be a solid team,” Page said.
