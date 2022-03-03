My eyes see the changes, but my heart won’t forget
Our sleepy little town come to life without regret.
You can’t stop progression or will it away,
Many old timers loved Buena Vista and decided to stay.
To stay in this town, they knew from the start,
It changed over the years, but it never lost heart.
The world that is out there beyond this city limit
Cannot erase the memories of which there is no limit.
We have lost places too precious to name,
And got new businesses and a place called South Main.
I cannot forget the dirt roads when I came,
And kids played outside; we knew everyone’s name.
People may come, and people may go,
But the love of Buena Vista will always show.
It shows as we descend Trout Creek Pass with that awesome view,
Of the magnificent Collegiate Peaks, He painted for me and for you.
Linda Andersen
February, 2022
